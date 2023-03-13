All set for MLC polls in Nellore

Nellore: In connection with the MLC elections for graduates and teachers, all arrangements have been made in the four revenue divisions of the district, stated District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu. Inspecting the DKW Govt College to monitor the poll arrangements on Sunday, he said the voters can exercise their franchise freely in a peaceful manner and distribution centres have been set up at the division centres.

The Collector said that webcasting is being conducted at all polling booths and micro-observers have been appointed to ensure that the polling process be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.

A copy of the voters' list of each polling station along with the polling material has been given to the polling staff concerned and they will reach the stations allotted to them by Sunday evening. The polling process will begin at 8 am on Monday and will continue till 4 pm.

The Collector added that necessary infrastructure is being created at every polling station for the polling staff to perform their duties responsibly.

He said drinking water facilities were made at all polling stations in view of the summer season and added 1,350 police personnel and 1,729 polling personnel have been deployed for conducting the elections. The collector said that the voting mark should be done only with a pen issued by the Central Election Commission.

Webcasting of polling stations and micro-observers have been appointed to ensure that the polling process was conducted in a transparent manner. Voter slips have been distributed to all voters and they will have to bring one of the 12 types of photo identity cards such as Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, Indian passport, etc. identified by the CEC along with voter sleep to cast their vote, the collector added.

The collector explained that additional police personnel will be deployed in the identified critical polling stations along with the provision of live webcasting. A control room has also been set up at the division and district headquarters, the collector said.

He appealed to the voters to voluntarily come to the polling booths and exercise their franchise. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, District Revenue Officer P V Narayanamma and RDO A Malola were present.