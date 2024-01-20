All set for Raghurama Krishnam Raju's entry into TDP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju will soon officially join the Telugu Desam Party. According to the most reliable information from the Telugu Desam party circles, he will join TDP on February 10 or 11 in the presence of TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, General Secretary Nara Lokesh, and others at the Telugu Desam Party headquarters in Mangalagiri. Sources said that soon after joining TDP, he will go to the Janasena Party office in Mangalagiri and meet Pawan Kalyan. Raghuram would meet Pawan Kalyan to seek his support to him as TDP and Janasena are in alliance. After the meeting with Pawan, Raghuram Krishnam Raju will go to Bhimavaram with a huge rally from Vijayawada.

He had earlier announced that he would re-contest as Narasapuram MP from any party, TDP, Janasena or BJP. According to the observers, he has close relations with all three parties and they are ready to give him the ticket also.

In 2019, Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju contested and won as a VSRCP candidate from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat in West Godavari district. But even after winning, for six months, he started to disagree with the leadership of YSRCP on various key issues and started to stay away. After that, the government filed various cases against him and arrested him. Raghu Rama also complained to the court that he was beaten and tortured by the police.

The YSRCP leadership tried to cancel his membership in the Parliament but failed. Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who came to Bhimavaram last week after almost four and a half years, told the media that he will soon resign from the YSRCP and the post of MP.