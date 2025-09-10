All set for ‘Super Six’ rally today

Amaravati: The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is holding a ‘Super Six Success' public meeting at Indraprastanagar in Anantapur district on Wednesday to highlight its achievements over the past 15 months.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP leader PVN Madhav, and others are expected to address the meeting, which the government says will highlight its 'people-friendly governance', the TDP said in a statement. It claimed that the NDA government had overcome the financial crisis caused by the erstwhile YSRCP regime while pursuing welfare and development and had also attracted major investments.

Andhra Pradesh attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore under Naidu's rule, raised old-age pensions with an outlay of Rs 45,000 crore, and distributed three free LPG cylinders annually under the 'Deepam 2' scheme. Under 'Talliki Vandanam', Rs 13,000 crore was credited to 67 lakh students, while farmers received Rs 7,000 each as investment support at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore.

For women, the 'Stree Shakti' scheme enabled free bus travel, costing Rs 2,000 crore annually.

On employment, the government said 16,347 teacher posts were being filled through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment drive.

The ruling coalition's ‘Super Six' promises also include Rs 1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59, 20 lakh jobs for youth or a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance. Other promises are Rs 15,000 annually for every school-going child under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, three free gas cylinders per household under 'Deepam-2', and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance for every farmer under 'Annadata Sukhibhava'.