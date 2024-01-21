All set for YSRCP rebel MP Raju's entry into TDP

Rajamahendravaraam: YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju will soon officially join the TDP. According to reliable information from TDP sources, he will join the party on February 10 or 11 in the presence of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, national general secretary Lokesh and others at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.



Sources said that soon after joining TDP, he will go to the Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagiri and meet party chief Pawan Kalyan. Raghurama would meet Pawan to seek his support to him as TDP and Jana Sena alliance candidate. It may be recalled hat Pawan contested from Bhimavaram in the last election. Observers remind that this time too Jana Sena chief is likely to contest from there.

After the meeting Pawan, Raghurama will go to Bhimavaram with a huge rally from Vijayawada.

He had earlier announced that he would contest again as Narasapuram MP from any party, TDP, Jana Sena or BJP. According to observers, he has close relations with all three parties and they are ready to give him the ticket also. It is also known that Raghurama actively participated in the legal battle after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and in various public fora.

In 2019, Raghurama Krishna Raju contested and won as a YSRCP candidate from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat in West Godavari district. But differences cropped up with party leadership in six months on various key issues and he distanced himself from the party. The state government filed various cases against him and also arrested him. Raghurama also complained to the court that he was tortured by CID police and filed cases against the officials responsible.

The YSRCP leadership tried to get him disqualified from Lok Sabha but failed in its attempts so far. Raghurama, who came to Bhimavaram last week after almost a couple of years, told the media that he will soon resign from the YSRCP and Parliament membership.