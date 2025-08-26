All set to commission two advanced stealth frigates in Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is set to achieve a significant milestone as INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are getting commissioned on August 26 (Tuesday) at Naval Base, Visakhapatnam.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is presiding over the commissioning ceremony scheduled at INS Circars Jetty at 3 pm on Tuesday. Built at two different shipyards, this is the first time the two frontline surface combatants are simultaneously getting commissioned the same day. Upon commissioning, the frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

Udaygiri, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, and Himgiri, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, reflect the nation’s growing shipbuilding prowess. Both the vessels, the state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates, incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions. The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), while Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB.

With 75 percent of indigenous content, the ships feature modern Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion plants, state of the integrated platform management system and a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. Both the vessels were supported by several indigenous MSMEs. The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri will augment the Indian Navy’s combat readiness and reaffirm the nation’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction.