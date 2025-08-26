All steps on to supply fertilisers in time

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu stated that the state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that farmers receive fertilisers on time and without any difficulty. He explained details regarding fertiliser requirements, supply, stocks, coordination between the central and state governments, and commitments to farmers for the Kharif 2025 season.

He said the fertiliser requirement for the Kharif season has been estimated at 31.15 lakh metric tonnes, of which 21.34 lakh metric tonnes have already reached the state. He said this includes urea, DAP, MOP, SSP, and complex fertilisers, totalling 6.22 lakh metric tonnes already available to farmers.

He informed that to prevent any shortage, the state government has proactively created a buffer stock of 1.10 lakh metric tonnes. He said at present, 79,633 metric tonnes are stored in depots and are being transported to the areas in need. Minister Atchannaidu clarified that fertiliser distribution is being carried out on a 50:50 ratio with coordination between the central and state governments. So far, 3.50 lakh metric tonnes have been allocated by the Centre, of which 1.30 lakh metric tonnes have reached the state and 0.47 lakh metric tonnes are en-route.

In August, 1.65 lakh metric tonnes were allocated, of which 0.75 lakh metric tonnes have already reached the state, and the remaining 0.90 lakh metric tonnes will soon arrive through Gangavaram, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha ports. He said to ensure transparent and timely supply to farmers,’ monitoring continues through the Integrated Fertiliser Management System. District-level officials, cooperative societies, and the agriculture department are working in coordination to prevent any shortage.

He emphasised that 6.48 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers stock available in the state and assured that farmers need not worry and added that the farmer will receive the required fertilisers in time to continue cultivation.