Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joins Congress in presence of YS Sharmila

In a significant development in Andhra Pradesh, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had previously resigned from the ruling YCP, has joined the Congress party. The event took place in Vijayawada in the presence of YS Sharmila, who warmly invited him by presenting him with a party scarf. Alongside Reddy, Shetty Gangadhar and other YSRCP members also joined the Congress party. Congress leaders have announced that there will be significant additions to the state Congress in the near future, generating excitement among party members.

Prior to this event, YS Sharmila assumed the role of state president of the Congress party. Gidugu Rudraraju read out the resolution provided by AICC, and Sharmila officially took charge amidst cheers from leaders and activists. Gidugu Rudraraj, appointed as AICC's special invitee, presented Sharmila with a copy of her order. The leaders and workers extended their congratulations to Sharmila on this occasion.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy mentioned that many individuals who are dissatisfied with the rule of TDP and YCP are now inclined to join the Congress party. He also expressed confidence in the new momentum that the Congress party in the state has gained under Sharmila's leadership. In light of this, Reddy stated his determination to work hard to increase the Congress vote bank from one percent to one hundred percent.

Reddy was first elected as an MLA in 2014 and won against TDP candidate Nara Lokesh in the 2019 elections. However, despite his expectations of receiving a ministerial position, he did not obtain one. It appears that Reddy's resignation was motivated by the fact that he would not be given a ticket in the upcoming election.