- Workshop on 'Tunneling' held
- Former Chittoor Municipal chairman joins YSRCP
- Sankranti has arrived early to people with increased pension, says Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy
- YSRCP will be defeated in Dharmavaram with Sriram's Padayatra, says TDP leaders
- TDP leader arrest of Anganwadi workers, says protest won't stop
- Guarantee schemes a Blessing for People’s Plight: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Gurugram: Senior IAS officer A. Sreenivas takes charge as new GMDA CEO
- Over 7 in 10 Indians find chips key in shaping smart device experience
- As New Year begins, there's some nervousness in markets
- Madhya Pradesh govt upbeat on cruise, offbeat, rural tourism in 2024
Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to join Congress with Sharmila
Magalgiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has once again made significant comments, stating that he is joining the Congress party along with YS Sharmila.
Reddy claimed to be the first MLA from Andhra Pradesh to join the Congress party.
He clarified that he is not against the Amaravati capital, but rather against forced land acquisition.
RK, who recently resigned from the YCP membership, will wear the Congress scarf in Delhi tomorrow, in the presence of top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.
