  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to join Congress with Sharmila

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to join Congress with Sharmila
x
Highlights

Magalgiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has once again made significant comments, stating that he is joining the Congress party along with YS Sharmila

Magalgiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has once again made significant comments, stating that he is joining the Congress party along with YS Sharmila.

Reddy claimed to be the first MLA from Andhra Pradesh to join the Congress party.

He clarified that he is not against the Amaravati capital, but rather against forced land acquisition.

RK, who recently resigned from the YCP membership, will wear the Congress scarf in Delhi tomorrow, in the presence of top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X