Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to join Congress with Sharmila

Magalgiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has once again made significant comments, stating that he is joining the Congress party along with YS Sharmila.

Reddy claimed to be the first MLA from Andhra Pradesh to join the Congress party.

He clarified that he is not against the Amaravati capital, but rather against forced land acquisition.

RK, who recently resigned from the YCP membership, will wear the Congress scarf in Delhi tomorrow, in the presence of top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.