Allegations of graft surface against VRO

Kurnool: Serious allegations of corruption and abuse of official position have surfaced against Joharapuram Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Boya Kazanna, Sub-Registrar Srinivasa Rao and document writer Suri in Kurnool Urban mandal. Members of the Peddaswamy family (actual land owners) have accused the officials of colluding with land grabbers to illegally register land worth crores of rupees by manipulating revenue records and fabricating documents. The controversy pertains to land in Survey No. 68/2A1V of Joharapuram village, which the victims claim is their patta agricultural land.

According to the family members of Peddaswamy, VRO Kazanna allegedly attempted to convert the privately owned agricultural land into government land on paper by preparing misleading survey reports and submitting them to higher authorities. They alleged that the official deliberately created confusion over the ownership of the land and facilitated illegal registrations by coordinating with Sub-Registrar Srinivasa Rao and document writer Suri. The victims further alleged that the trio played a key role in converting the disputed land into plots and enabling their sale through questionable registrations.

The Peddaswamy family also claimed to have gathered evidence on February 9, 2026, including photographs and videos showing the presence of the VRO along with document writer Suri and another individual identified as Kashapogu Gopal during the alleged registration process. According to the material shared with the media, a document relating to the land was reportedly generated at around 12:56 pm on the same day, and further activities connected to the registration were said to have taken place shortly thereafter.

The victims alleged that despite repeated complaints and appeals to the district administration, no concrete action has been taken so far. They accused the officials of misusing their authority to protect illegal transactions while ignoring the claims of the rightful landholders. The Peddaswamy family, which says it has been cultivating the land for nearly five decades, has demanded that the District Collector order a comprehensive inquiry into the role of the VRO, Sub-Registrar and the document writer, and take strict departmental and legal action against those found responsible for the alleged irregularities.