  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alliance govt giving top priority to infra, says Manohar

Alliance govt giving top priority to infra, says Manohar
x
Highlights

  • Launches CC road works in Tenali and Kllipara mandals
  • States that people are facing severe problems as the previous govt completely neglected infrastructure in villages

Guntur : Civil supplies minister Dr Nadendla Manohar said the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government is giving top priority to the development of infrastructure in the villages. He laid the foundation stone for laying 11.050 kilometre CC road at Kollipara mandal as part of Palle Panduga -Panchayat Week celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government will develop infrastructure useful to the farmers also. He criticised that the previous YSRCP government for neglecting infrastructure developments in the villages, as a result of which the people are now facing a lot of problems.

Manohar said the government sanctioned Rs 2.75 lakh funds under the MNREGS to lay CC roads in 19 villages in Kollipara mandal and 17 villages in Tenali mandal. He laid the stone to lay CC roads in Tenali and Kollipara mandals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick