Alliance govt giving top priority to infra, says Manohar

Guntur : Civil supplies minister Dr Nadendla Manohar said the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government is giving top priority to the development of infrastructure in the villages. He laid the foundation stone for laying 11.050 kilometre CC road at Kollipara mandal as part of Palle Panduga -Panchayat Week celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government will develop infrastructure useful to the farmers also. He criticised that the previous YSRCP government for neglecting infrastructure developments in the villages, as a result of which the people are now facing a lot of problems.

Manohar said the government sanctioned Rs 2.75 lakh funds under the MNREGS to lay CC roads in 19 villages in Kollipara mandal and 17 villages in Tenali mandal. He laid the stone to lay CC roads in Tenali and Kollipara mandals.

