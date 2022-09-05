Alliance with JSP will continue: Somu Veerraju

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): BJP State chief Somu Veerraju said that the party will prove its strength in the next election. Clarifying that there is no need to have any doubts about the alliance of BJP andJana Sena Party, he confirmed that both BJP and JSP will jointly contest the elections.

He participated in the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a chief guest at the party office here on Sunday.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with popular film hero Junior NTR, Somu Veerraju said that Junior NTR is well received by the people and the party will use his services. However, the top leaders of the party will take a decision on how and when to use NTR's services at an appropriate time, he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving towards the position of Vishwa Guru, he said and added that people are becoming aware of the help, funds and schemes being implemented by the Central government.