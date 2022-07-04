Alluri Sitaramaraju will remain alive in the hearts of millions, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju in Bhimavaram and felicitated Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the state government by presenting a shawl, bow, and arrow. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the event stating that freedom fighters aspired to a society where one country could not exploit another country. He said that lakhs of people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. CM Jagan said that Alluri is a great spark of fire.



He said the government is organizing the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the background of the completion of 75 years of independence of the country. On this occasion, he extended a warm welcome to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and cabinet colleagues on the stage, Chiranjeevi, and other elders who came to Bhimavaram to unveil the statue of the great warrior.



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Alluri Sitaramaraju is an inspiration not only to the Telugu states but also to the country who fought for the rights of tribals and freedom of the country. We have to pay rich tributes to the great freedom fighter today," YS Jagan said that adding that will be remembered forever for the sacrifices made for the country. CM YS Jagan concluded his speech by saying Amar Rahe Alluri Sitaramaraju, Alluri Sitaramaraju Jai Hind.