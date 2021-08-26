Alluring schemes attract students to govt schools: Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said student strength in government schools in the State increased with the implementation of schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka etc.

Nani on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Education department here and discussed the proposals being made for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in the Assembly segment.

He said the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works completed and the second phase of works started in the Assembly constituency limits. The government sanctioned Rs 14.85 crore in Gudivada Assembly constituency limits for the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works.

He said the government is implementing reforms in the education sector for the comprehensive development of the students studying in the government schools and textbooks are printed to reflect the glory of Telugu culture. He informed that the textbooks are printed in both English and Telugu media for the convenience of students.

Kodali Nani said the government is taking initiative to readmit the dropouts in the schools.

The government has conducted a series of meeting with educationists, academicians and experts to develop the education in the State and efforts were made to create awareness on the new national education policy.

He said the Andhra Pradesh children have to compete at the national and international levels and so the syllabus and exams patterns are being changed in the State.