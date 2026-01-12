‘Almont-Kid’ syrup not supplied to AP: Drug Control Administration

Amaravati: The State Drug Control Administration (DCA) has clarified that the children’s cold relief medicine ‘Almont-Kid’ syrup has not been supplied or sold in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the DCA stated that laboratory tests conducted in Kolkata found that batch number AL-24002 of ‘Almont-Kid’ syrup, manufactured by Tridus Remedies of Bihar, contained ethylene glycol in excess of permissible limits. Following these findings, the State Drug Control Administration initiated inspections across Andhra Pradesh.

Preliminary inspections revealed that the syrup was neither imported into the State nor sold in private medical stores. Officials have confirmed that no sales of the said batch have taken place in private pharmacies so far. However, inspections are still continuing and billing records are being thoroughly examined to rule out any possibility of circulation.