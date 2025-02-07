  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alpha Marine Limited project is completed

Alpha Marine Limited project is completed
x
Highlights

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy questioned about the current position of the projects in Nellore district that were sanctioned in...

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy questioned about the current position of the projects in Nellore district that were sanctioned in November 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 158 crore, while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to the MP’s questions, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu explained that the Ministry has approved two projects related to sea sector in Nellore district as part of the long -term goals under Operation Greens Scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

He further stated that a project - called Alpha Marine Limited has been completed, while another project ‘Falcon Marine Exports Limited’ was canceled on December 12, 2024. He explained that the project was canceled due to failure in implementing the project under the approval of Project Implementing Agency (PIIA).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick