Alpha Marine Limited project is completed

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy questioned about the current position of the projects in Nellore district that were sanctioned in November 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 158 crore, while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to the MP’s questions, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu explained that the Ministry has approved two projects related to sea sector in Nellore district as part of the long -term goals under Operation Greens Scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

He further stated that a project - called Alpha Marine Limited has been completed, while another project ‘Falcon Marine Exports Limited’ was canceled on December 12, 2024. He explained that the project was canceled due to failure in implementing the project under the approval of Project Implementing Agency (PIIA).