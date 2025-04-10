Alumni meet of MBA students at ALIET

Vijayawada: The Department of MBA at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here on Wednesday hosted its Alumni Meet-2K25, bringing together former MBA students from various batches.

The event saw a significant turnout of esteemed alumni, who gathered to reconnect, share experiences and reminisce about their time at the institution.

Dr M Vijay Kumar, Professor and HoD of MBA and Director Dr B Joshi Reddy addressed the gathering highlighting the institution’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Earlier, Principal Dr O Mahesh extended a warm welcome to the alumni and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong connections between the institution and its former students.

The event provided a platform for the alumni to network, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration.