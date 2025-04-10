  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alumni meet of MBA students at ALIET

Alumni meet of MBA students at ALIET
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The Department of MBA at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here on Wednesday hosted its Alumni Meet-2K25,...

Vijayawada: The Department of MBA at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here on Wednesday hosted its Alumni Meet-2K25, bringing together former MBA students from various batches.

The event saw a significant turnout of esteemed alumni, who gathered to reconnect, share experiences and reminisce about their time at the institution.

Dr M Vijay Kumar, Professor and HoD of MBA and Director Dr B Joshi Reddy addressed the gathering highlighting the institution’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Earlier, Principal Dr O Mahesh extended a warm welcome to the alumni and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong connections between the institution and its former students.

The event provided a platform for the alumni to network, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick