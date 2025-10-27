Alumni reunion marks social service activities

Ongole: Alumni from the 1978 batch of St Theresa’s High School gathered for a reunion that blended reminiscence with community service at BC Bhavan in Ongole. The school’s Alumni Association leader, Marella Subba Rao, emphasised the importance of leveraging their collective success across various professions to support deserving students financially and conduct exemplary service programmes. As part of the reunion, alumni organised multiple charitable activities across Ongole.

They provided fruits, vegetables, and meals to children at Bommarullu Children’s Home in Housing Board Colony. At Shivam Old Age Home in Santhapet, elderly residents received similar provisions and meals. Additionally, the alumni distributed food to 300 destitute and underprivileged individuals through Shivam’s mobile service vehicle across the town.

The school alumni Pasupuleti Narasimha Rao, Kattineni Subba Reddy, Pelluru Venkata Subba Rao, Edla Krishna Reddy, Gujjala Gurava Reddy, Pathan Gafar Khan, David Raju, Jawahar, Thota Prasad Rao, Kodela Kotaiah, and Battula Nageswara Rao, among others, participated in the event.