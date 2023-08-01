  • Menu
Alur: Complaint lodged against a family for ‘practising’ sorcery

The residents of Medehal village in Alur mandal lodging a complaint with the Inspector of Police Venkateswarlu on Monday
Highlights

Alur Inspector of Police Venkateswarulu says the actual facts will come to light only after the completion of a probe

Alur: Alleging that members of a family were practising sorcery, entire residents of Medehal village in Alur mandal lodged a complaint at Alur police station on Monday. Due to the single family members the entire villagers were gripped in a state of fear. A source said that some residents of the village have abandoned and migrated to some other village fearing sorcery. The issue was raised on several occasions but none showed interest to resolve the issue, stated the source. Very recently some residents of the village fell ill and it was suspected as the impact of sorcery. Seeking protection from the family that was reportedly practising sorcery, the villagers thronged Alur police station and filed a complaint.

Alur Inspector of Police, Venkateswarulu told The Hans India that the residents of Medehal have lodged a complaint alleging that members of a family were practicing sorcery.

To ensure no untoward incidents take place in the village, adequate number of police personnel has been deployed. The police have taken up investigation and after the completion of probe the actual facts would come to light, the Inspector said. He refused to disclose the identity of the family.

