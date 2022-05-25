Amalapuram: 42 persons taken into custody and police on lookout for others

Amalapuram, May 25: Eluru Range DIG G. Pal Raju said that the entire Amalapuram is under police control and peace is restored. DIG Pal Raju said that based on CC footage they have taken 42 persons into custody. And are searching for other persons who are involved in violent acts. He said that they would be able to nab the remaining culprits in the evening and will be sent for remand.

He also stated that rowdy elements are responsible for the attacks and they would be soon booked . He stated that a special security force has been deployed at Ravulapalem and Razole in Konaseema district. He said that already huge police forces are deployed in the Amalapuram area. Konaseema District Superintendent of Police KSS Subba Reddy made a review of the situation at SP office, Amalapuram on Wednesday.

Krishna District Superintendent Police Siddharth Kaushal has come to Amalapuram and is monitoring the situation. He also stated that nobody would escape from police investigation and no culprit would be spared .

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dadisetti Ramalingeswar Rao ( Raja) alleged that invisible hand of TD Chief Chandrababu Naidu is there behind the agitation and violence. He stated that the government will not allow any culprit to go scot free. In the wake of the agitation certain schools and colleges are closed.