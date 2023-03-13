Amalapuram: Summer action plan to avoid water shortage

Amalapuram: District Collector Himanshu Shukla directed the officials to implement an action plan to avoid drinking water shortage during summer. Following the complaints from the people of Konaseema district, he inspected the overhead tank and observed water quality and maintenance of the overhead tank at Chintada Garuvu village on Sunday. Later, he directed the officials that a comprehensive action plan should be implemented to ensure supply of safe drinking water in the district. He directed the officials to clean the overhead tanks in the district before the end of March.

The Collector suggested the officials to take measures to fully utilise the water resources available at present for full storage of water in summer without disturbing drinking water supply. He said that the RWS and KMC officials will coordinate with the irrigation department. He clarified that a special programme of complete cleaning of water tanks, their facilities, service reservoirs as well as delivery points such as sumps and taps would continue for 15 days. The authorities were instructed to create awareness among the people on this and guide them to adopt water saving measures.

They were also instructed to coordinate with the Irrigation department and to take all water sources for drinking water purposes and take up a special drive to clean the water tanks and fill them up with processed canal water for drinking purposes.