Amalapuram: Woman, 2 sons die as car plunges into canal

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): A tragic accident claimed the lives of a woman and her two children when their car plunged into a canal near Chintavaripet in P Gannavaram mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The incident, which occurred around 3 am, left the local community in shock and mourning.

The victims-- Uma, and her two sons Manoj and Rohit were travelling with Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nelapudi, who was driving them home to Potavaram after a family trip to Araku. The family, who had been enjoying quality time together, was only 10 kilometres away from their destination when the accident occurred.

Vijay, feeling drowsy while driving, pulled over and allowed Uma to take the wheel. Unfor-tunately, Uma lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and plunged into a nearby canal. Vijay survived the crash without injuries.

Local police arrived promptly after being alerted by nearby residents and initiated recovery efforts. The bodies of Uma, Manoj, and Rohit were retrieved from the canal and shifted to Razole for postmortem examination.

Relatives and community members gathered at the scene, expressing their grief over the devastating accident that occurred so close to the family’s home.