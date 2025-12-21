Amar Raja Group celebrates 40th Foundation Day

Tirupati: Amar Raja Group, a leading company known worldwide for its services in various fields, celebrated 40th Foundation Day on Saturday. It started in 1985 as Amar Raja Power Systems and now grown into a trusted group with six companies, 17 business units, and over 21,000 employees across India and abroad. On this occasion, the group announced winners of ‘Amar Raja Better Way Awards’. Three rural business organisations were selected and each will receive Rs 3 lakh in cash, and one year of guidance and support to grow their businesses.

Nearly 300 employees were presented with Champion Awards and Long Service Awards. The group also respected panchayat leaders from nearby villages for their support over the past 40 years. Employees' children received Best Student Awards. Amara Raja Group of companies Chairman Dr Galla Ramachandra Naidu, former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari, Amara Hospital MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Executive Directors Harshavardhan Gourineni, Vikramaditya Gourineni, Group Operations Head Narasimhulu Naidu were present.