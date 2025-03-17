Amarajeevi’s sacrifices remain unforgettable: Collector

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu for the formation of Andhra State remains unforgettable. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarjeevi on his 125th birth anniversary at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

The District Collector paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and lauded his immense contribution. He described Sriramulu as a great martyr and pioneer of linguistic States in India. Recalling his life, Dr Venkateswar noted that Potti Sriramulu was born on March 16, 1901, and sacrificed his life on December 15, 1952, after undertaking a 58-day hunger strike demanding a separate Andhra State. His sacrifice led to the formation of Andhra State on October 1, 1953, and later, with the merger of Hyderabad State, Andhra Pradesh was officially formed on November 1, 1956.

Highlighting his principles, the Collector emphasised that Potti Sriramulu was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence and upliftment of the underprivileged. He urged everyone to follow the path laid down by the great leader and uphold his values in daily life.

The event was attended by In-charge District Revenue Officer Devendra Reddy, BC Welfare and Empowerment Officer Jyotsna, officials and staff from the BC Welfare Department.

In Chittoor, Backward Classes Welfare Officer Rabbani Basha took part in the official programme and urged people to draw inspiration from the selfless life of Potti Sriramulu.

He paid tributes to Potti Siramulu and recalled his sacrifices. Assistant BC Welfare Officers Vasanti and Koteswara Rao, and other officials participated in the event.