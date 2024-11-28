Amaravani students excel in competitions

Vuyyuru (Krishna district) : On the occasion of Constitution Day, students from Amaravani School won multiple prizes in competitions organised by the Lions Clubof Vuyyuru and president of the Manavatha organisation Pinamala Naga Kumar.

The event celebrated the importance of the Indian Constitution and featured various contests that showcased students’ knowledge, creativity, and skills.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal of Amaravani School PV Naga Raju appreciated students’ achievements and thanked the Lions Club of Vuyyuru for organising an event that not only highlighted the significance of the Constitution but also encouraged student participation in educational and cultural activities.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes, leaving the students and staff of Amaravani School with a sense of accomplishment and excitement for future endeavours.