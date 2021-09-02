Amaravati : 2,038 posts of agri assistants to be filled up in village secretariats

Amaravati : The State received 421.7 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 403.3 mm and normal or heavy rainfall was recorded in all districts except Nellore.

With good rainfall during the present kharif season so far, 67.41 lakh acres have been cultivated against the set target of 76.65 lakh acres.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on agriculture, e-cropping, RBKs and on projects regarding development and strengthening of infrastructure facilities in agriculture and allied sectors.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister about good rainfall, the Chief Minister directed the officials to promote the cultivation of millets by creating awareness among the farmers that good returns can be expected.

Further, he ordered to fill the 2,038 vacant posts in village secretariats with agriculture assistants. The Chief Minister stated that the government is spending so much money for providing quality power to the farmers by strengthening feeders and also bringing in a 10,000 MW solar project for uninterrupted free power supply and free electricity to farmers.

In regard to Agricultural Advisory Boards meetings, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to resolve the issues brought out by these Boards and said that the authorities should definitely take the responsibility of addressing the issues raised by the farmers. The officials informed that over one lakh farmers are there in the Agriculture Advisory Boards.

Reviewing the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), the Chief Minister said that the fertilisers, pesticides and seeds requested by the farmers should be made available at the RBKs within the stipulated time and stressed on providing quality products through RBKs.

The Chief Minister said there should be continuous monitoring and review of the performance of RBKs and directed the authorities to take steps to get ISO certification. He stated that YSR Agri-Testing labs must be launched in December this year.

Discussing with the officials, the Chief Minister emphasised on e-cropping booking and said that farmers must be given a physical receipt along with digital acknowledgment listing out all e-crop details. He stated that the entire process must be done in a transparent way and must be cautious during the registration.

In addition to making heavy machinery available at the community hiring centres, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure all the necessary farming tools are available for the farmers at the RBKs by next Rabi season.