Amaravati: 45 lakh MT paddy to be bought in rabi season

Amaravati: The state government has set a target of purchasing 45 lakh metric tonnes (MT of paddy during rabi season at a cost of Rs 8,600 crore, said commissioner of civil supplies Kona Sasidhar. He added that 25.25 lakh MT paddy has been purchased so far.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the commissioner said arrangements have been made to purchase paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) by paying minimum support price. Urging farmers not to resort to distress sale of paddy, he e said the paddy purchasing will be carried out in a transparent manner basing on e-Crop data.

The commissioner said 3,936 paddy purchasing centres were linked with 7,706 RBKs for purchase of paddy.

He said 3.78 lakh farmers registered their names in paddy procurement online portal available at RBKs, adding necessary coupons were distributed to 2.84 lakh farmers so far.

Sasidhar said that the paddy purchasing process will be continued till July-end. The Central government has to release Rs 3,299 crore for purchase of paddy and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote letters to Prime Minister and Union minister for civil supplies in this regard, he said.

The commissioner said the money will be paid to farmers 21 days after the purchase of paddy. Chief Minister directed the officials to clear Rs 360 crore due to farmers, he added.