Amaravati Advocates Mega Rally: Police house arrests Kesineni Nani and other TDP leaders

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has been detained by the police. The Capital Conservation Council has called for a protest on Prakasam Barrage to stall the shifting of AP capital from Amaravati. However, the police refused permission for this in view of a cabinet meeting. TDP MP Nani has been detained at his residence in Vijayawada for his intention to go for a protest at Prakasam Barrage. The police are deployed heavily at his home.

TDP. MLC Budda Venkanna was arrested by the police. The police have taken steps to prevent the dharna from being held at Prakasam Barrage on the capital.

The United Advocate Action Committee of West Godavari gave a call for Dharna Lawyers at the Prakasam Barrage, along with farmers and political leaders, refused permission for the dharna. The roads leading to the Secretariat and the surrounding villages were heavily deployed with police. The barbed wire and barricades were huge.

On the other hand, the YCRCP members and leaders of the area will be meeting today at 3:30 pm as protests erupted in Amaravati capital over the announcement of the three capitals.