Amaravati: BJP urges contempt proceedings against Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Amaravati: BJP urged the High Court to take Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram's criticism against the judiciary and its judgments as a contempt. It requested the court to take the issue as suo motu in order to uphold the majesty of the courts. They party submitted the copies of video clips and paper clippings for the perusal of the High Court.



N Ramesh Naidu, president of BJP Yuva Morcha, AP, appealed in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court that the state government be urged to punish Sitaram for the offences he has committed under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act and Article 129 and 215 of the Constitution.

Assembly Speaker during a visit to Kanipakam in Chittoor district on July 2, made critical comments against judiciary for "intruding" into the domain of executive and "dictating terms" to the government on administrative matters.

Ramesh Naidu further stated that there must be a criminal prosecution against Sitaram for the offences committed under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

Stating that the Speaker violated his oath of office, Ramesh Naidu urged the HC to disqualify him from the office of Speaker and also other offices, including as member of the Assembly.

The BJP leader stated that Sitaram consciously lowered the dignity of the courts, when the High Court was dealing with the contempt petition against 49 netizens who insulted the discharge of duties of the Court.

It was learnt that before filing this case, Ramesh Naidu took the permission from the party high command and other organisations of the party.