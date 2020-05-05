Amaravati: Brace for cyclone, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to brace up for the Amphan cyclone here on Monday as it is likely to hit the state in the coming few days. He directed officials to step up purchase of crops from the farmers and also cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea. He emphasised the precautionary measures to be taken during the cyclone and told them to procure the crops which might get damaged in rain forecast, including the perishable goods.

The number of Covid-19 tests per day in the state has increased to 10,000 from 6,000 tests and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to make sure that all hospitals in red zones strictly follow the medical procedure and act accordingly.

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state, officials said so far 1,25,229 tests have been conducted averaging to 2,345 tests per million population in the state and 10,292 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the support of advanced mechanisms, across the state, through 11 labs the testing for Covid-19 in AP is ahead of other states. "The state stands first in the country with the highest number of tests done. The Covid-19 positive rate for the country is 3.84 per cent and for the state, it is 1.32 per cent. The Covid-19 mortality rate in the country is 3.27 per cent and for the state, it is only 2 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 67 new cases were identified and total active cases went up to 1,093," the officials explained to the Chief Minister.

They said all those 32,792 people who were identified during the household survey will be undergoing the tests in the next 24 hours. The Chief Minister directed the officials to implement telemedicine on a big scale and make arrangements for the door delivery of medicine to the patients and asked to display all the toll-free numbers in all village secretariats.

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to complete the setting up of quarantine centres at village secretariats on a war footing and told to categorise all those coming in to the state based on their previous stay, what zones they fall under, and accordingly proceed with quarantine.

Medical and health minister Alla Kali Krishna, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP D Goutam Sawang, commissioner medical and health department K Bhaskar were among those present at the review meeting.