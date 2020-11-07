Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu condemns 'vengeful' notices to Sabbam Hari

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of resorting to 'midnight arrests, night time demolitions and late night notices' in its bid to take its unquenchable revenge against political opponents.

Naidu deplored that there was nil focus on development as the ruling YSRCP leaders were making it a single point agenda to harass the rivals. Usually, the rulers would think night and day to develop the State by motivating the administrative machinery in that direction. But the present rulers were working day and night only to persecute the Opposition party in an insatiable way.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the government was not hesitating to violate the courts' orders in its haste to intimidate the opponents. The latest example for this was how a fresh notice was given to former MP Sabbam Hari despite the status quo orders issued by the High Court till Monday. In the fresh notice, Sabbam Hari was asked to demolish the structures in his site within three days.

Naidu said that even the latest notice was put on the wall of the former MP's house during night time. For the sake of vengeful politics, the Chief Minister was undermining and defaming the administrative set-up and the long-standing systems and institutions.

The TDP chief said that the undermining of established systems would only bring disrepute and bad name to the entire State in the eyes of the outside world. It was nothing but vindictiveness that was behind the fovernment's oppressive actions even on issues that were pending before the court.