Amaravati construction to commence next week

Rajamahendravaram : The long-awaited construction of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is set to commence between the March 12 and 15, said municipal administration and urban development minister Dr P Narayana. The announcement was made during a review meeting held at the Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday, where the minister outlined key updates and plans for the ambitious project.

Present at the meeting were district collector P Prasanthi, municipal commissioner Ketan Garg, RDO R Krishna Nayak, MLA Adireddy Srinivas, among others. Narayana informed that following the Election Commission’s decision to lift model code of conduct, tenders for the Amaravati project have been opened and the selection process for contract agencies is underway. He further said that Letters of Award (LOAs) will be issued to the contract agencies within two days.

In a major policy shift, the minister announced that all income generated by municipalities will be retained by them starting April 1, 2025. This decision is aimed at empowering local bodies and enhancing their financial autonomy. Narayana also clarified that there will be no changes to the designs approved for Amaravati’s capital construction between 2014 and 2019, emphasising that previous delays were primarily due to efforts to avoid legal disputes.

Highlighting the city’s potential, Dr Narayana disclosed that Amaravati still has a surplus of 4,000 acre land. He expressed confidence that land prices will rise significantly once basic infrastructure is established. “The capital will be built entirely through the sale of land, without utilising a single rupee from public tax revenue. Even the Rs 6,000 crore allocated in the budget for this purpose is not sourced from taxes,” he explained.

The minister also addressed criticism from YSRCP leaders, dismissing their allegations as baseless and reaffirming the government’s commitment to completing the capital city’s construction within three years.

In addition to the Amaravati prwoject, Narayana announced plans to hold a session with legislators and officials to present a detailed report to the Chief Minister on the arrangements for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.