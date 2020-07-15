Amaravati: Dokka Manikya Varaprasad takes oath as MLC

Amaravati: Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, who has been elected unanimously as an MLC on behalf of the ruling YSRCP, took oath on the premises of the Legislative Council in the presence of the Council chairman MA Sharif here on Tuesday.

Later, addressing the media on the Assembly premises, Varaprasad said that he would adhere to the values enshrined in the Constitution as the member of the Council and strive to enhance its honour.

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to represent the party in the Council, he said that he would work hard for implementing the ideology of the Chief Minister to serve the poor people.

Recalling how he had attended the legislative bodies as an MLA and MLC earlier, he said that he would continue his style of functioning with dignity.

It may be recalled he quit Council as TDP member in March this year before being elected again as ruling party member.

Earlier, Council chairman MA Sharif administered the oath to Varaprasad in his office. The MLC was given the code of conduct of the legislators.

MLA Ambati Rambabu, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, AP Madiga Corporation chairman K Kanaka Rao and others were present.