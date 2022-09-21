Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra enters Krishna district

Machilipatnam: Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli under the aegis of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi entered Krishna district on Tuesday. On the eighth day, the Padayatra entered Diviseema through Penumudi Varadhi of Krishna river from Repalle of Guntur district.

Hundreds of farmers joined padayatra in Avanigadda and it continued up to Mopidevi. During the padayatra entering Krishna district, hundreds of Diviseema farmers accorded warm welcome to the Amaravati farmers along with Krishna district TDP in-charge and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, former Speaker Mandali Budda Prasad, Mandali Raja, Pedana TDP In-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad, TDP leader Salapati Prasad and others.

On the ninth day, i.e., on Wednesday, Maha Padayathra will enter Machilipatnam constituency and continue till September 22. After that, it will be carried out from Pedana and Gudivada constituencies.