Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra to begin today from Venkatapalem

The second phase of the padayatra of the farmers of Amaravati in demand for the continuation of Amaravati as the capital will begin today. The state police denied permission for this yatra, which will continue from Amaravati to Arasavalli, however, the AP High Court gave permission. Farmers from 29 villages in the Amaravati region will participate in this phase-wise. Starting from Venkatapalem on Monday, it will reach Arasavalli in the Srikakulam district on November 11.



After worshiping at the Srivari temple built by TTD at Venkatapalem, the yatra will be formally started by hoisting the flag at 9 am. The journey will be 15 kilometers on the first day where TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas from BJP, Former Union Ministers Renuka Chaudhary, Shailajanath, Tulsi Reddy from Congress, Narayana, Ramakrishna from CPI, CPM and Jana Sena leaders will participate in this program.

However, with the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers, there was tension in North Coastal Andhra. This yatra will start from Amaravati and continue through Godavari districts to Visakha, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. It is known that Visakhapatnam has already been announced as the executive capital by the Jagan government.

On the other hand, there is a clear possibility that the three capitals bill will be introduced and approved in the assembly sessions which will start from the 15th of this month. At this time, the Mahapadayatra to declare only Amaravati as the capital against the three capitals will become interesting.