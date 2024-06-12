Amaravati farmers watches CM Chandrababu's oath taking event on LED screens

The farmers and women of the Amaravati capital region watched Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's oath taking ceremony on a specially arranged screen under the aegis of Amaravati Conservation Samiti in Tullur. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as chants of "Jai Amaravati" and "Jai Chandrababu" echoed through the crowd.

Similarly, in Gadivemu of Nandyal district, women gathered to watch Chandrababu's swearing-in ceremony on LSED screens, expressing their joy and support for the new CM.

The TDP supporters are hopeful and optimistic about Chandrababu's leadership in steering the state towards progress and development. The installation of screens across the state reflects the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the new government under Chandrababu's leadership.