Amaravati: Fee structure for private engineering colleges is announced

Amaravati: The state government announced the fee structure for B Tech courses in the private unaided professional institutes in the state following the recommendations made by the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC). Satish Chandra, special chief secretary to the higher education department, issued the GO MS No 15 fixing the fee structure in engineering colleges.

The government fixed the admission fee of Rs 2,000 to be collected from the students, of which Rs 500 would be remitted to the university concerned. The remaining amount could be retained by the institute for meeting administrative expenditures.

The institutes shall collect Rs 1,850 towards common services rendered by the university and that amount should be remitted to the university concerned. The government asserted that the institutes are barred from collecting any capitation fee from students unauthorisedly under any head or guise either directly or indirectly other than the fee notified by the government.

The government fixed fee structure for 281 unaided private engineering institutes and one marine engineering college. The parents can verify the fee structure of each engineering institute which may vary depending upon its location and facilities before paying the fee to the particular college.