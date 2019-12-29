Amaravati: Government issues notification on setting up of High Power Committee

The AP government has issued a notification for the formation of the High Power Committee to study the reports of the Expert Committee on key projects in the state including the capital. The High Power Committee will submit a report to the government after studying the three capitals.

The members of the committee include Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Subhash Chandra Bose, Botsa Satyanarayana, Gautam Reddy, Kannababu, Suchitra, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Chief Minister's Chief Advisor, DGP, CCLA and Municipality commissioner. CS Neelam Sawhney will serve as a convenor of the High Power Committee.

The High Power Committee was formed with all 16 ministers and officials. The government has also advised the High Power Committee to look into the report of the Boston Consultancy Group and include it in their report. The panel of experts said it would study the BCG reports and report within three weeks.