Amaravati: Home Minister Sucharitha demands proof for tapping

Amaravati: Vehemently denying allegations of phone tapping by the state government, home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said they were ready for an inquiry by either Union government or the state government provided that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu revealed the evidence in support of his charges.



Addressing a press conference at Guntur urban SP office along with director general of police D Gautam Sawang, the home minister alleged that the TDP during its rule had tapped the phone of YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy using sophisticated technology of Israel.

"At that time, the YSRCP established how they tapped the phone calls of Ramakrishna Reddy and got the evidence. Similarly, the TDP leaders must now come with concrete evidence to prove their allegations. Naidu is levelling false allegations against the YSRCP government for his political gains," she added.

Stressing the importance of evidence, she said, "If someone says that Chandrababu Naidu murdered 10 people and his son Nara Lokesh raped women, will you believe? There must be some evidence to back it. Whatever evidence that Naidu has, he must reveal".

She, however, refused to reveal anything about the technology that was brought from Israel by the TDP government.

Sucharitha alleged that TDP chief was levelling these false charges unable to digest the soaring popularity of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said that the DGP would take an appropriate action in the matter if Naidu lodged a complaint on alleged phone tapping with required proofs.