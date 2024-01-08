Live
Just In
Amaravati JAC leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao summoned by AP CID
Vijayawada: Amaravati JAC leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao once again appeared before the AP CID on Monday. He came to the investigation along with the representative of a media company. It is to mention here that Srinivasa Rao commented in a live debate on a TV channel that he would give one crore rupees to those who bring the head of film director Ram Gopal Varma.
Ram Gopal Verma complained against him to AP DGP. According to Verma's complaint, AP CID officials have registered a case against Kolikapudi. Kolikapudi has already attended the CID inquiry on January 3.
On this occasion Kolikapudi told the media that he has faith in the investigating agencies and he criticized CM Jagan for not going to the courts no matter how many times he was called. If there is respect for the law, he demanded that Jagan attend the hearing of the cases.