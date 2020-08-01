Amaravati JAC vows to challenge Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's decision in HC

Vijayawada: The members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti wearing black shawls on their shoulders staged demonstration with candles in their hands in protest against the decision of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who gave his assent to the Decentralisation Bill and Repeal of CRDA Bill on Friday.

Addressing newsmen, the Joint Action Committee convener Siva Reddy said that the State government which suffered a setback in the appointment of the State Election Commissioner would suffer the same in the hands of the judiciary in this issue also.

Deploring the decision of the Governor, the leaders said that future of the people was not taken into consideration while giving the assent. "The suicides of farmers did not change the decision of the Governor," they pointed out.

Describing Friday as Black Day, Siva Reddy said that the decision would be challenged in the High Court. He appealed to the Chief Minister to think it over once again and change the decision on three capitals.

Siva Reddy said that the future course of action would be decided after consulting the leaders of all political parties, people's associations and intellectuals to continue the struggle.

He appealed to people to come onto the roads in large numbers to mark their protest peacefully.

Co-convener Gadde Tirupati Rao said that it was shameful that the Bills were given assent which was a wrong decision. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan assured that the capital city would continue at Amaravati, he recalled. He appealed to the farmers of Amaravati not to be disheartened.

JAC leader Mallikarjuna Rao remarked that the State government was dividing the State into several pieces with the active cooperation of the Central government. He predicted that these two parties would be buried deep in the State.