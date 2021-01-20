Amaravati : Jagan plotted to destroy Amaravati, owes explanation

Amaravati : Former minister and senior TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Tuesday asked whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would tender his resignation following the latest order of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh outright dismissing the charges of 'insider trading' in the Amaravati Capital City lands.

Prasad asserted that it had now become true that all the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister and his ministers on the Capital City lands were baseless and false. The High Court order had proved that the ruling YSRCP had deliberately hatched a conspiracy to destroy Amaravati with utter disregard for the future of the State.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader recalled how the YSRCP ministers made defamatory statements against Amaravati in the name of 'insider trading' that was carried out under benami names. Now, the High Court had clearly said that such allegations could not be made without basis and they could not be maintainable under any section of the IPC.

The YSRCP government owed an explanation to the public on this count. He said that the TDP's apprehensions had now come true that the Jagan has been trying to destroy Amaravati out of political vendetta and narrow personal gains. Jagan's decisions had undermined all the constitutional institutions and systems.

The TDP leader challenged the ruling YSRCP ministers to welcome and honour the High Court's latest judgement on the insider trading charges.

They had earlier hailed the court's stay order on the panchayat Plections.The YSRCP's failures and misdeeds have pushed the State into an irreparable crisis. The people of the State were paying a heavyprice just for giving 'one chance' to Jagan. Prasad asserted that the general public were not accepting the unlawful and unconstitutional decision of the Jagan regime from the beginning, he said.