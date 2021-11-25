Amaravati: Lokesh expresses concern over growing attacks on party activists

Amaravati: TDP MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday expressed concern over the alleged YSRCP attacks on his party leaders, referring to an assault on one Syeda of Tummalacheruvu of Piduguralla mandal in Guntur district.

Lokesh began his three-day tour in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to console the family members of the deceased party leaders and workers. Police were not acting against perpetrators of violence, he said. Whole of Mangalagiri was neglected by the ruling party and lack of drinking water and bad roads are troubling people.

Locals complained of withdrawal of ration cards, social pensions and other benefits by the government, a press release of the party said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media later, Nara Lokesh appealed to the Chief Minister to tour the flood-affected areas in the State instead of conducting aerial surveys. He said the TDP rule provided maximum relief to people immediately when disasters struck them.

He criticised the government for lack of development by citing Tamil Nadu which could attract over Rs 25,000 crore of investments in its recent industrial summit whereas, Andhra Pradesh was witnessing just increasing financial burdens on the people.