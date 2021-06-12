Amaravati: Minister Adimulapu Suresh rules out exams now

Amaravati: Minister for education A Suresh ruled out the possibility of conducting SSC and Intermediate examinations at present as the process would take 40 days time. Moreover, students will be busy with preparation for NIIT, JEE and Eamcet entrance examinations.

The minister said keeping in view the interests of students, the government will announce examination schedule after relief from present Covid pandemic and consulting with students and their parents giving priority to the safety of both the students and teachers.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Suresh said employment will be provided to 2,193 candidates of 2008 DSC after clearing of court cases. He said jobs will be provided to these candidates as SGTs with minimum time scale. He criticised that the TDP government had failed to do justice to 2008 DSC candidates, despite its poll promise to provide jobs to them.

The minister said 6,361 candidates were appointed under 2018 DSC and some posts are pending in courts. He said after court cases are settled, 4,86 PUT, school assistant, Telugu pandit appointments will be made soon.

Referring to AP TET -2021 exams syllabus, the minister said the syllabus was uploaded in http://aptet.apcfss.in/.