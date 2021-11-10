Amaravati: MLC polls for 11 seats from LACs on Dec 10

Amaravati: The biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from eight Local Authorities' Constituencies for 11 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Accordingly, while the notification will be issued on November 16, polling will be held on December 10 and the counting will be held on December 14. While the last date of nominations is November 23, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 24.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, the ECI said in a press release here on Tuesday. The term of the 11 sitting members ended on Monday. The members whose term ended are Payyavula Keshav from Anantapur Local Authorities, Buddha Venkateswara Rao and Yalamanchili Venkata Babu Rajendra Prasad from Krishna Local Authorities, Reddy Subrahmanyam from East Godavari Local Authorities, Annam Satish Prabhakar and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu from Guntur Local Authorities, Dwarapureddy Jagadeeswar Rao from Vizianagaram Local Authorities, Buddha Naga Jagadeswara Rao and Chalapathi Rao Pappala from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities, Gali Saraswathi from Chittoor Local Authorities and Magunta Sreenivasa Reddy from Prakasam Local Authorities. (Out of these Prakasam, Guntur and Anantapur seats have been lying vacant since June 4, 2019 due to the non-availability of electoral rolls).

Meanwhile, the notification for elections to three MLC seats to be filled under MLA quota was also issued by Deputy Secretary and Returning Officer (AP Legislative Council) P V Subba Reddy.

These vacancies arose with the retirement of Md Ahmed Shariff (former chairman), Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani and Somu Veerraju on May 31.

Nominations will be received till 3 pm on November 16. The nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or his authorised representative from 11 am to 3 pm till November 16. The withdrawals will be permitted till 3 pm on November 22.

The polling will be held on November 29 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same day.