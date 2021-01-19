Amaravati: Naidu decries torching of Jilani Baba dargah

Amaravati: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the burning of the Jilani Baba dargah at Nagireddypalli village in Chittoor district.

Naidu termed it as an atrocious act to torch the dargah where the worshippers have been holding the Urs every year for the last 30 years. The government has failed to act in the two incidents of torching of the sacred temple chariots.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the miscreants and criminal gangs were rearing their ugly heads with support from the Chief Minister and the Ministers. If the government had taken action in the first incident itself, the situation would not have slipped out of hands now.

Naidu demanded the government to shed its negligent attitude and start respecting the sentiments of devotees. The culprits involved in the dargah burning should be brought to book. All stringent should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.