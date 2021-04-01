Amaravati: Nara Lokesh consoles slain TDP Activist's family members

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh called on the family members of the party's slain leader Garikapati Krishna Rao at Lakkaraju Garlapadu village of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Lokesh termed the murder of Krishna Rao during the panchayat elections as a crystal clear example of the Jagan Reddy's murderous regime. The ruling party miscreants first targeted the TDP leaders and activists and then began attacking even the general public. It was high time that the common people foresee the greater trouble and rise in revolt against the 'psycho Reddy' rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh handed over Rs. 6 lakh financial assistance to the family members of Krishna Rao and assured to extend all support to the party workers who have been with it through ups and downs, facing political harassment.

Later, speaking to the media, Nara Lokesh held out a very serious warning to the ruling YCP leadership on attacks on the TDP leaders. He warned that the TDP would pay back with interest and 'peel off skin' if the YCP dared to continue its attacks on any TDP activist. "Garikapati Krishna Rao was murdered in cold blood. All efforts went in vain to save his life. Just the TDP got a Dalit to win sarpanch post, he was murdered in the middle of the road. This is why Jagan is called a psycho Reddy", he said.

Lokesh recalled how the YCP leaders committed murder attempt on TDP ex MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and MLC Buddha Venkanna when they visited Macherla. That was an assault on democracy. Even then, Jagan Reddy made the person responsible for that attack as the Municipal Chairperson there. This was the reason why the Chief Minister is facing criticism for his chaotic rule.

The TDP MLC slammed the Jagan regime for its 'bad motives' to rule the State in an autocratic and dictatorial manner just because the people had given YSRCP 151 out of 175 MLA seats in the assembly. If this oppressive mindset continueS, the YCP leaders and those policemen conniving with them would face severe hardships in future. Forty days have passed since Anusha was murdered but no action was taken by this government, he said. The woman Home Minister should explain whether she would ignore if such an atrocity was committed against her daughter. Lokesh recalled how Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was harassed and branded as insane just for asking a face mask at the height of the coronavirus infections. Another Dalit doctor Dr Anitha Rani was subjected to humiliation by taking videos of her indecently in Chittoor. The candidates of weaker sections and backward classes came under cruel attacks by the ruling YCP leaders. Jagan Reddy should explain whether the weaker sections had no right to claim political freedom.