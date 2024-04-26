KTR-Harish duo hits out at BJP, CM

Hyderabad : The campaigning for Lok Sabha polls picked up steam in BRS with important leaders sweating it out on the ground targeting the ruling party on their unfulfilled promises made during the Assembly elections. While the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao started his bus yatra a day before, the party senior leaders like KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are campaigning in various districts. The BRS chief had kick-started the campaign for the polls by launching a blitzkrieg attack on the ruling party, stating that the Congress was the enemy of Telangana. The BRS chief recalled that it was the Congress party which merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 1956 and deceived people now by handing over the projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The BRS chief was critical of the government for failing to implement the promises made to the people like giving one-tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, providing loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh to the farmers and others.

On the other hand, the BRS working president KT Rama has been addressing roadshows, meetings with the party leaders, preparing the cadre for the polling, and campaigning with the candidates while they were filing the nomination papers. Rao has emphasised that giving BRS 10 seats would enable KCR to reclaim political dominance in Telangana and also advocate for people's development. The BRS working president has been targeting the BJP questioning its track record, alleging that the party which was in power for ten years did not support development in Hyderabad. He had participated in the roadshows of candidates including T Padma Rao Goud (Secunderabad), Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (Malkajgiri), Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj (Chevella), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), and Koppula Eshwar (Peddpally).