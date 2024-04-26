  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Talasani campaigns for Padma Rao Goud

Hyderabad: Talasani campaigns for Padma Rao Goud
x
Highlights

Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked the party leaders to strive hard for ensuring the victory of the party’s candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha T Padma Rao Goud.

Hyderabad : Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked the party leaders to strive hard for ensuring the victory of the party’s candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha T Padma Rao Goud.

A meeting of the Sanatnagar constituency BRS party leaders was held at SVIT College auditorium in Patny on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X