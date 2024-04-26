Live
Hyderabad: Talasani campaigns for Padma Rao Goud
Highlights
Hyderabad : Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked the party leaders to strive hard for ensuring the victory of the party’s candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha T Padma Rao Goud.
A meeting of the Sanatnagar constituency BRS party leaders was held at SVIT College auditorium in Patny on Thursday.
