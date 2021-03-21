Amaravati: New sand policy to bring Rs 765 crore per year for govt

Amaravati: The state government announced upgraded sand policy on Saturday, which is expected to generate about Rs 765 crores revenue per year.

The director, department of mines and geology entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 4, this year with M/s MSTC Ltd, a Central government undertaking to select the eligible agency to undertake sand mining, storage and sales for a period of two years in a transparent and impartial manner.

The MSTC Ltd confirmed that M/s Jayaprakash Power Ventures Ltd became the successful bidder as they announced the highest price for all the three packages for two years at the end of the phase of accepting technical and financial bids.

The package-wise details offered by M/. Jayaprakash Power Ventures Ltd for two years are: Package-1: Rs 477.50 crore, Package2: Rs 745.70 crore and Package-3 Rs 305.60 crore.

Jayaprakash Power Ventures Limited is part of the Jaypee Group, which has a leading infrastructure in India and is headquartered in New Delhi.

Under the existing policy, the government has earned a net income of Rs 161.30 crore for the financial year 2019-20 and Rs 380.00 crore for the current financial year (2020-21) i.e. up to February 2021. It is expected to generate about Rs 765 crores per year under the upgraded sand policy.

This upgraded new policy will provide several facilities to customers, including opportunity to check the quality of the sand directly at the ramps, tie up the money at the reach of their choice and take the required quantum of sand in the vehicle they have set up. There will be same price at each reach across the state and a price with upper ceiling is determined regionally based on distance.

Details of the phone numbers to complain about the higher rates will be made available to the public. Strict action will be taken on such complaints. There is no need to apply online.

Those who cannot afford to make the vehicle available, they will have the option of obtaining sand through a transport conglomerate. Sand excavation is no longer permitted on patta (graded) lands.