Amaravati padayatra politically motivated: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath has described Maha Padayatra undertaken by the Amaravati farmers as politically motivated. Speaking to the media, he alleged that walkathon is used to mobilise support for the TDP in next Assembly elections. Amarnath said that people's representatives have taken a decision to hold a round table conference here on Sunday with intellectuals, retired Vice-Chancellors, professors, lawyers, and doctors to seek their opinions on making Visakhapatnam as an executive capital as part of decentralisation.

Responding to remarks of Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh on padayatra, the Minister alleged that BJP leaders Sujana Chowdary, and CM Ramesh have purchased lands in Amaravati for real estate purpose. They are talking in support of padayatra to protect their personal interests, he slammed. To a question, Amarnath mentioned that his stand on renaming NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) after YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) is same as CM's.